Aubrey Plaza will join upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The casting indicates that the series is already in production.

The new series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will star Plaza, Hahn, and John Locke.

The new Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos has revealed that A new member has just joined the coven.

Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation) will join the cast. Kathryn Hahn will play the title character Agatha Harkness, a role she first played in WandaVision back in 2021.

The specifics of Plaza’s character are still unknown, but the casting indicates that the Disney+ series is undoubtedly in production, and viewers may anticipate more announcements to come.

Her revelation of her casting comes just one day after that of Heartstopper star Joe Locke, who has also been cast in the next spooky MCU series.

In WandaVision, when she initially made a debut, Agatha Harkness (Hahn) pretended to be “Agnes the nosy neighbour” in the ideal comedy life Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) had created for herself and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany).

By the eighth episode of the season, she had come out as a witch by the name of Agatha Harkness, who had been orchestrating all the unusual occurrences in Westview.

By the end, she admits that she was attempting to entice Wanda, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch, whose particular brand of “chaos magic” was more potent than Wanda herself was aware.

In addition, it was recently revealed that Bettany’s White Vision has a series of his own in development, titled Vision Quest, so Agatha is not the only WandaVision character having a spin-off in the works.

Last year, Jac Schaefer was formally tapped to develop and executive produce Agatha: Coven of Chaos, much as she had done for WandaVision.

The fact that the series stars Plaza, Hahn, and Locke in addition to Emma Caulfield Ford, who portrayed Westview resident Dottie in WandaVision, indicates that at least some of the episodes will be set in the bucolic New Jersey suburban community.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos’s release date is not yet known. While you wait, listen to WandaVision’s “Agatha All Along,” the Emmy Award-winning song that has become an earworm.

