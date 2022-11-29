Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Ayesha answers fans’ questions on her marriage to Shoaib Malik

Ayesha answers fans’ questions on her marriage to Shoaib Malik

Articles
Advertisement
Ayesha answers fans’ questions on her marriage to Shoaib Malik

Ayesha answers fans’ questions on her marriage to Shoaib Malik

Advertisement
  • Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar was recently linked to the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.
  • During the filming of a television show, the actress and Malik allegedly became close.
  • Some admirers attacked the actress on her Twitter account for ‘ruining Malik’s relationship’.
Advertisement

Fans frequently become too invested in the lives of their favourite celebrities. It is not uncommon for fans to disregard personal boundaries and ask sensitive inquiries. Fans of the Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar, who was recently linked to the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, posed challenging questions on social media. During the filming of a television show, the actress and the cricketer allegedly became close.

Following the rumour, some admirers attacked the actress on her Twitter account. They claimed that the actress ruined Malik’s relationship with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. The actress, who first abstained from reacting to the accusation, was recently compelled to do so.

Take a look:

Advertisement

The latter occurred after a fan inquired whether the actress intended to marry Malik. The Pakistani actress responded to the query by stating, “He is happily married and I respect the couple. I and Shoaib are good friends and well-wishers, these types of relationships also exist in the world.”

Also Read

Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik seen together amid divorce rumors
Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik seen together amid divorce rumors

Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik seen together amid divorce rumours. Sania is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Diana's emerald necklace is worn by Kate Middleton during the Boston Earth shot
Diana's emerald necklace is worn by Kate Middleton during the Boston Earth shot
Cardi B claims that her new album will be released
Cardi B claims that her new album will be released "next year," because "something's missing"
Rapper Takeoff's murder suspect was detained and charged
Rapper Takeoff's murder suspect was detained and charged
Idina claims she was considering playing Fanny in a
Idina claims she was considering playing Fanny in a "Funny Girl" revival but decided she was "too old"
Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in
Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in "Carlito's Way" Is "Odd," says John Leguizamo
Amy and Andrew
Amy and Andrew "went to mediation" and were "waiting" to announce their breakup
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story