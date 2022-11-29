Ayesha answers fans’ questions on her marriage to Shoaib Malik

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar was recently linked to the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Fans frequently become too invested in the lives of their favourite celebrities. It is not uncommon for fans to disregard personal boundaries and ask sensitive inquiries. Fans of the Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar, who was recently linked to the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, posed challenging questions on social media. During the filming of a television show, the actress and the cricketer allegedly became close.

Following the rumour, some admirers attacked the actress on her Twitter account. They claimed that the actress ruined Malik’s relationship with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. The actress, who first abstained from reacting to the accusation, was recently compelled to do so.

Take a look:

Ayesha Omar has a beautiful response for a commenter asking if she's getting married to Shoaib Malik 👏🏻 #AyeshaOmar #SaniaMirza #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/JpI2PtkTzC — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) November 8, 2021

The latter occurred after a fan inquired whether the actress intended to marry Malik. The Pakistani actress responded to the query by stating, “He is happily married and I respect the couple. I and Shoaib are good friends and well-wishers, these types of relationships also exist in the world.”

