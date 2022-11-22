Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar slays in all-black saree

Ayesha Omar slays in all-black saree

Articles
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar slays in all-black saree

Ayesha Omar slays in all-black saree

Advertisement

Ayesha Omar is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The diva has established herself as one of the industry’s leading ladies and fashionistas.

The Bulbulay actress took to Instagram and shared a photo flaunting her regal look in a black saree. Clad in this elegant saree, Ayesha gives out major fashion inspo during the wedding season. Keeping her makeup neutral, she gave a look a notch higher with big silver earpieces and a silver glittery hand clutch. She tied up her hair back in her signature hairdo.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ayesha is currently winning hearts in her ongoing drama serial Habs alongside Feroze Khan.

Advertisement

Also Read

Photos of Shoaib Malik with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar go viral
Photos of Shoaib Malik with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar go viral

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's images with model and actress Ayesha Omar have...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story