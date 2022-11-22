Ayesha Omar slays in all-black saree

Ayesha Omar is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The diva has established herself as one of the industry’s leading ladies and fashionistas.

The Bulbulay actress took to Instagram and shared a photo flaunting her regal look in a black saree. Clad in this elegant saree, Ayesha gives out major fashion inspo during the wedding season. Keeping her makeup neutral, she gave a look a notch higher with big silver earpieces and a silver glittery hand clutch. She tied up her hair back in her signature hairdo.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ayesha is currently winning hearts in her ongoing drama serial Habs alongside Feroze Khan.

