Ayesha Omer’s intimate photos with Shoaib Malik are the reason for his divorce from Sania Mirza?

Shoaib Malik, a renowned cricketer for Pakistan, and Sania Mirza, a star tennis player for India, have been married for more than 12 years. Even a boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik is one of their children. But if certain Malik-related sources are to be believed, the marriage is in trouble, and the only thing needed to finalize the divorce is paperwork. Recent Sania Instagram updates and stories gave rise to the separation rumors. She uploaded a picture of herself and her son and commented, “Tough days.” Additionally, it should be emphasized that Malik’s Instagram posts are no longer available.

The divorce rumors have now taken on a new perspective according to some media outlets. According to reports, Pakistani model Ayesha Omar is the primary cause of Malik and Mirza’s relationship. She is the same model who Malik worked with in a daring picture shoot. According to rumors, Malik and Ayesha are having an extramarital relationship.

Below are pictures of Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar taken in a private setting:

After the daring photo shoot, Malik was asked on a Pakistani TV channel what his wife Sania thought of the photo shoot, but he made no specific response. There are rumors that Sania has discovered Malik’s infidelity to Ayesha. Sania has since kept completely silent on the subject, therefore there is no way to corroborate the same. It appears like Sania and Malik are both holding off on speaking up until the proper moment.

Advertisement

Not to mention, Malik and his wife Sania had just returned from a romantic trip to Dubai. He was there to honor their kid Izhaan’s birthday. Sania was visible in the photos that Malik also posted on his Instagram.

Also Read Is the divorce news between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik authentic? Some reports alleged that Shoaib had an extra marital affair It's interesting...