Edition: English
Edition: English

Ayeza khan looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Articles
Ayeza khan looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress is the most talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is a well-known celebrity due to her exceptional acting ability and collaborations with well-known brands.

The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is. The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot, which left the fans amazed by her charm.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Also Read

Throwback: Ayeza Khan’s amazing dance performance on Noori song, watch video
Throwback: Ayeza Khan’s amazing dance performance on Noori song, watch video

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for...

