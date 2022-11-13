Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan looks stunning in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in new photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan looks stunning in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in new photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Ayeza Khan looks stunning in a new photoshoot.
  • Ayeza is proving that she can pull off any style with ease.
  • The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress is the most talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is a well-known celebrity due to her exceptional acting ability and collaborations with well-known brands. The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

On the work front, the star was last seen on TV in the Ramadan special serial Chaudhry and Sons, where she played a lively role opposite Imran Ashraf.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor give cool vacation vibes in latest pictures
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor give cool vacation vibes in latest pictures

The marriage of Ayeza Kha and Danish Taimoor is proof that love...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nora Fatehi looks glamourous in silver sequined dress
Nora Fatehi looks glamourous in silver sequined dress
Swara Bhasker inspires fans by wearing her mother's bridal saree
Swara Bhasker inspires fans by wearing her mother's bridal saree
Malaika Arora kills it in a blue pantsuit, setting new standards for formal wear
Malaika Arora kills it in a blue pantsuit, setting new standards for formal wear
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story