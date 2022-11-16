Ayushmann Khurrana to join Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to make movies that aren’t social comedies.

An Action Hero is a highly anticipated forthcoming film starring a National Award-winning actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana told the media he’s shooting “genre-breaker” movies to move out of his comfort zone.

Rajkummar Rao would collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan on future horror comedy projects, he stated. After Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya, Ayushmann hopes to appear in the next horror comedy. “Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are making terrifying tales. Indians have never seen anything like that. Wait and see. We’ll hear soon. ” National Award-winning

Dinesh Vijan’s series of horror-comedy movies

With the 2018 hit movie Stree, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the main roles, the famous producer started a horror comedy franchise. After Stree was a huge hit, the producer came back with Roohi, the second movie in the series and the second time he worked with Rajkummar. The movie, in which Janhvi Kapoor played the main role, made an average amount of money, though. Now, the third movie, Bhediya, which stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the main roles, is about to come out. On the other hand, there will be a follow-up to Stree very soon.

Some unconfirmed reports say that Ayushmann Khurrana is talking with Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik about a new vampire-themed horror comedy. But so far, neither the people who made the movie nor the actor have said anything about any of these rumours. Soon after Bhediya comes out, an official announcement is likely to be made about the long-awaited project.

