Azekah Daniel gets trolled for wearing short dress

Azekah Daniel is a rising star in Pakistan and has won a lot of affection and respect since she attained the heights of popularity with the drama serials Balaa, Cheekh, and Malal e Yaar.

This time around, however, the Dunk was the target of vicious harassment and derogatory remarks from the moral brigade who considered her clothing choices to be “bizarre.”

 

She revealed breathtaking glimpses of her vacation to Bali, Indonesia, where she had gone for a conference for content creators, as Daniel fell in hot seas. Azekah was dressed in a cute long denim shirt with no bottom.

The comment area was flooded with keyboard warriors offering their two cents. Trolls attacked Azekah with sarcastic remarks and unasked-for comments.

