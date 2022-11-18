Azekah Daniel gets trolled for wearing short dress

Azekah Daniel is a rising star in Pakistan and has won a lot of affection and respect since she attained the heights of popularity with the drama serials Balaa, Cheekh, and Malal e Yaar.

This time around, however, the Dunk was the target of vicious harassment and derogatory remarks from the moral brigade who considered her clothing choices to be “bizarre.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Paki Celebs (@pakicelebs1) Advertisement

She revealed breathtaking glimpses of her vacation to Bali, Indonesia, where she had gone for a conference for content creators, as Daniel fell in hot seas. Azekah was dressed in a cute long denim shirt with no bottom.

The comment area was flooded with keyboard warriors offering their two cents. Trolls attacked Azekah with sarcastic remarks and unasked-for comments.

Also Read Azekah Daniel shares vacation dairies from Indonesia Beautiful Pakistani television actress Azekah Daniel. She just shared stunning Instagram videos...