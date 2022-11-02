Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Baby Shanaya Kapoor dancing to Bunty Aur Babli song

Baby Shanaya Kapoor dancing to Bunty Aur Babli song

Articles
Advertisement
Baby Shanaya Kapoor dancing to Bunty Aur Babli song

Baby Shanaya Kapoor dancing to Bunty Aur Babli song

Advertisement
  • Anshula Kapoor posted a lehenga-clad infant Shanaya on Instagram.
  • The small girl is excitedly dancing to Bunty Aur Babli’s title track, one of the most popular songs of the time.
  • She had long hair and a similar face.
Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor has a huge fan base despite her recent debut. Her social media followers love her photos and videos. The diva receives birthday wishes on social media today. Her sister Anshula Kapoor’s beautiful flashback video request got our attention.

Anshula Kapoor posted a lehenga-clad infant Shanaya on Instagram. One of the era’s most famous songs, Bunty Aur Babli’s title tune, had the little child dancing. She had comparable features and long hair. “Happy birthday you hot mess @shanayakapoor02.” ILY. You’ve amused me since I first held you. I hope you keep rocking every stage, whether it’s my room (hehehe) or the cinema! Dance and share happiness. Best year ever! brother.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor’s work front

Shanaya will debut in Bollywood with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will debut Shanaya. Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, both newcomers, will also appear in the film. Shashank Khaitan will direct it.

Also Read

Shanaya Kapoor turns into Anne Hathaway of The Princess Diaries
Shanaya Kapoor turns into Anne Hathaway of The Princess Diaries

Mumbai's Halloween celebration was attended by actor Shanaya Kapoor. She disclosed the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story