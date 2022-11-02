Baby Shanaya Kapoor dancing to Bunty Aur Babli song

Shanaya Kapoor turns into Anne Hathaway of The Princess Diaries
Mumbai's Halloween celebration was attended by actor Shanaya Kapoor. She disclosed the...
Shanaya Kapoor has a huge fan base despite her recent debut. Her social media followers love her photos and videos. The diva receives birthday wishes on social media today. Her sister Anshula Kapoor’s beautiful flashback video request got our attention.
Anshula Kapoor posted a lehenga-clad infant Shanaya on Instagram. One of the era’s most famous songs, Bunty Aur Babli’s title tune, had the little child dancing. She had comparable features and long hair. “Happy birthday you hot mess @shanayakapoor02.” ILY. You’ve amused me since I first held you. I hope you keep rocking every stage, whether it’s my room (hehehe) or the cinema! Dance and share happiness. Best year ever! brother.
Shanaya will debut in Bollywood with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will debut Shanaya. Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, both newcomers, will also appear in the film. Shashank Khaitan will direct it.
