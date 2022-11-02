Baby Shanaya Kapoor dancing to Bunty Aur Babli song

Anshula Kapoor posted a lehenga-clad infant Shanaya on Instagram.

The small girl is excitedly dancing to Bunty Aur Babli’s title track, one of the most popular songs of the time.

She had long hair and a similar face.

Shanaya Kapoor has a huge fan base despite her recent debut. Her social media followers love her photos and videos. The diva receives birthday wishes on social media today. Her sister Anshula Kapoor’s beautiful flashback video request got our attention.

"Happy birthday you hot mess @shanayakapoor02." ILY. You've amused me since I first held you. I hope you keep rocking every stage, whether it's my room (hehehe) or the cinema! Dance and share happiness. Best year ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Shanaya Kapoor’s work front

Shanaya will debut in Bollywood with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will debut Shanaya. Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, both newcomers, will also appear in the film. Shashank Khaitan will direct it.