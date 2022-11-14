Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad stuns in her Nikkah Photos

Mahoor Shahzad, a top badminton player for his country, just got married. The 26-year-old athlete went on social media to tell her fans and followers about the sweet moment. After hearing the exciting news, the badminton player posted pictures of her small, fancy wedding that looked like it came straight out of a fairy tale.

Videos and pictures of Shahzad that are going around the internet show him wearing a beautiful traditional ivory-colored gharara with intricate embroidery, hand-worked with rich, detailed patterns, and a beautiful porcelain-colored dupatta with an intricate border. Shahzad paired the couture with matching jewelry for her Nikkah

