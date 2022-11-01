Bartise from Love Is Blind acknowledges he messed up on show

Bartise Bowden, the star of Love Is Blind, acknowledged that he might not have behaved appropriately on the programme.

He gushed about his ex-girlfriend Raven Ross to other men, other guys, and anyone who would listen.

In a TikTok video, he also discussed how messy his house was while giving his fiancée a tour.

Advertisement

Bartise Bowden, the star of Love Is Blind, acknowledged that he might not have behaved appropriately on the programme.

In the most recent episodes of Love is Blind, which debuted on October 26, the couples got together for the dreaded pool party. Bartise Bowden couldn’t stop gushing about his ex-girlfriend Raven Ross to other men, other guys, and essentially anyone who would listen, including his fiance Nancy Rodriguez.

He seemed to be acknowledging his behaviour now.

He reacted in a TikTok video that was published on October 29 to a user who stated, “What…wow B, wow. Watching episodes 5-7 right now.

“Bartise’s response? “Kudos to you for making it that far,” the Texas native said on camera. “I don’t know why you didn’t just fast forward my parts or cut that sh-t out because what a mess I made. Oh my god.”

That evening, when Bartise and Nancy returned to their room, he just couldn’t help but bring up Raven again, complimenting the Pilates instructor’s “f—king stunning” looks and telling her that, to the untrained eye, he and Raven make sense.

Advertisement

On the show, the pair also had political differences, which called into question their compatibility and parental acceptance.

Bartise isn’t the only Love Is Blind cast member to consider their dubious actions—or housekeeping, for that matter.

On October 29, Cole Barnett published a TikTok in which he discussed how disorganised his Dallas home was when he was giving his fiancée Zanab Jaffrey a tour of it for the programme. (We’re referring about actual flies buzzing about the bathroom.)

On the screen of the TikTok, it reads, “POV Fighting off flies and haters in my house cleaned to perfection.” The video shows him punching the air in his bathroom.

“Look y’all, it was bad,” he captioned it. “BAD! I know. But look, so much better!”

Advertisement

Also Read Alum of Love Is Blind Lauren Speed claims that a show excludes black women The former cast member of Love is blind slammed the dating program...