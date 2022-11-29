Beautiful click of Maryam Noor from her Nikkah ceremony

Maryam Noor just tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony and lefts her fans in awe with her alluring wedding pictures. Her wedding festivities with a magnificent and lavish Nikkah ceremony happened today. Social media is flooded with the event’s photos and videos. We can’t help but be mesmerized by this beautiful muse’s alluring appearance and fall in love with her grace and attractiveness. This post will provide a thorough analysis of her Nikkah ceremony.

Maryam has decided to dress in that gold and white attire with such spectacular embroidery. She is wearing a gold and white long frock that is heavily embellished, and her beautiful makeup in gold completes the look. This Lollywood actress posted a number of images on Instagram while wearing this traditional ensemble.

