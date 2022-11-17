Advertisement
Beautiful clicks of Sarah Khan with her cute daughter Alyana Falak

Articles
Sarah Khan is one of Pakistan’s most prominent actresses in the country’s drama business. She has a keen sense of writing. She picks and chooses characters who relate with the public and has a place to perform on film since she is aware of what will work with the audience. With her drama remaining the talk of the town while it was airing, Khan has been able to deliver back-to-back smashes. We had seen her in Raqs e Bismil, Hum Tum, and now we are witnessing her in Wabaal as a completely new avatar.

Sarah Khan is a talented fashionista with a unique sense of style. She usually maintains her lovely hair long, but for Wabaal, she decided to chop it short. Her most recent clicks demonstrate that she is still rocking her new look.

She recently shared adorable pictures with her daughter Alyana.

Have a look:

Sarah Khan got famed for her work on Raqs-e-Bismil and Laapata. She also appeared in the drama Ramadan series Hum Tum.

On the work front, Sarah is working on the going drama series Wabaal. Amin Iqbal is the drama’s director, and Qaisera Hayat is its writer.

