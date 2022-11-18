‘Bel-Air’ season 2 trailer: Teases Will and the Banks family’s choices

Bel-Air Season 2 pledges to push the boundaries.

A new teaser for Peacock’s Bel-Air second season, which will debut this winter, has just been made available on the streaming service.

Bel-Air Season 2 pledges to push the boundaries while maintaining the core values of the venerable series in light of the first season’s phenomenal success.

When Bel-Air Season 2 begins, Will (Jabari Banks) will be battling inner conflict as a new character enters his life and challenges everything he has learnt there while vying for control of his influence. As they confront one another’s differences, we will also observe how Will and Carlton’s brotherhood develops.

The second season's showrunner, executive producer, and writer, Carla Banks Waddles, has vowed to go deeper into the subjects raised in the first season.

According to Waddles, the theme of this season will be what it means to be a family, despite difficulties. Questions regarding reestablishing family trust and discovering your individuality, according to her, will be broached.

“In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series. Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on— What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family?”

Waddles claims that more of Will’s character will be explored than was done in season one. She emphasised that in order to establish his individuality and develop his West Philly identity, he would have to struggle.

“We’ll also explore Will’s character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He’s now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air,” the speaker said.

The other characters will also have more in-depth stories about friendships, parenting, and romantic relationships, Waddles continued.

“Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers — Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand. We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they’re accessible and grounded. This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show —talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships. I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic.”

With a fresh and dramatic perspective on Will’s difficult journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel Air, Bel-Air reimagines the well-known sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Season 2 will begin on February 23 with three episodes, and fresh episodes will begin to stream every Thursday after that. Ten episodes, each lasting 60 minutes, will make up the second season.

Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffery, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes are among the cast members who are returning.

Season 2 of Bel-Air will debut on February 23, 2023. the trailer is below:

