Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ben Affleck engraved a sentimental message on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring
Ben Affleck engraved a sentimental message on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring

Ben Affleck engraved a sentimental message on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring

Articles
Advertisement
Ben Affleck engraved a sentimental message on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring

Ben Affleck engraved a sentimental message on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lopez is giving more information about the second ring that Ben Affleck gave her.
  • In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, talked about the special engraving on her ring, which has a green stone on a silver band.
  • “not going anywhere” is a simple but meaningful three-word message from the 50-year-old Oscar winner declaring his longtime love for Lopez.
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is giving more information about the second ring that Ben Affleck gave her.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, talked about the special engraving on her ring, which has a green stone on a silver band.

“not going anywhere” is a simple but meaningful three-word message from the 50-year-old Oscar winner declaring his longtime love for Lopez.

During the interview, which was released on Monday, Lopez said that the words inspired one of the songs on her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, which she announced on Nov. 25.

By telling what the inscription meant, she also gave a glimpse of how they started to get along again. “When we started talking again, that’s how he would sign his emails. Like, “Don’t worry, I’m not leaving,” “Lowe, she said.

“My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, said ‘sing,'” she added of Affleck.

Advertisement

Gigli costars began dating in July 2002 and announced their engagement months later. They postponed their September 2003 wedding. They split in 2004. Lopez and Affleck reconnected last year after 20 years. The Halftime star announced the news in her On the JLo newsletter days after being pictured with a ring.

The ring’s green stone is Lopez’s “lucky” color. “I’ve had many fantastic times wearing green,” The couple married in Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel on July 16.

They remarry on Aug. 20 at Affleck’s 87-acre property near Savannah, Georgia. Lopez wore Zuhair Murad and Alexander McQueen for her Las Vegas wedding, but Ralph Lauren for her Southern wedding.

Also Read

Ben Affleck strives to be the best family man
Ben Affleck strives to be the best family man

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are remodeling JLo's childhood home. The couple's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
Katie Price appears in public or the first time since leaked recording scandal
Katie Price appears in public or the first time since leaked recording scandal
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story