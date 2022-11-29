Jennifer Lopez is giving more information about the second ring that Ben Affleck gave her.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, talked about the special engraving on her ring, which has a green stone on a silver band.

“not going anywhere” is a simple but meaningful three-word message from the 50-year-old Oscar winner declaring his longtime love for Lopez.

During the interview, which was released on Monday, Lopez said that the words inspired one of the songs on her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, which she announced on Nov. 25.

By telling what the inscription meant, she also gave a glimpse of how they started to get along again. “When we started talking again, that’s how he would sign his emails. Like, “Don’t worry, I’m not leaving,” “Lowe, she said.

“My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, said ‘sing,'” she added of Affleck.

Gigli costars began dating in July 2002 and announced their engagement months later. They postponed their September 2003 wedding. They split in 2004. Lopez and Affleck reconnected last year after 20 years. The Halftime star announced the news in her On the JLo newsletter days after being pictured with a ring.

The ring’s green stone is Lopez’s “lucky” color. “I’ve had many fantastic times wearing green,” The couple married in Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel on July 16.

They remarry on Aug. 20 at Affleck’s 87-acre property near Savannah, Georgia. Lopez wore Zuhair Murad and Alexander McQueen for her Las Vegas wedding, but Ralph Lauren for her Southern wedding.

