Ben Affleck engraved Not Going Anywhere on Lopez’s ring

Jennifer Lopez said she now sees him “much more clearly” than she did before.

The couple broke up in 2004 but were able to rekindle their romance.

J.Lo called it a wonderful full-circle event.

Isn’t the way the cosmos operates funny? Jennifer Lopez has returned to Ben Affleck and is asking herself that question.

J.Lo spoke on how the couple’s reconciliation and subsequent marriage informed her upcoming song, This Is Me… Now, which was inspired by their early aughts romance and released 20 years ago. The pop artist described it as a “wonderful” full circle event and said that she now loves Affleck “much more clearly” than she did before

“Now, we know and there’s no questions,” she explained on Nov. 28. “It’s me and you, all the way, ’til the end.”

Lopez and Affleck were so certain of their rekindled relationship in 2021, some 20 years after their 2004 breakup, that the Argo actor had the words “Not. Going. Anywhere.” inscribed on the singer’s engagement ring when he proposed earlier this year.

“That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” she explained of the phrase. “Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.'”

The singer of “On the Floor” said one of her new songs was called after the inscription on the green diamond sparkler and was inspired by their voyage.

“You can get a second chance if you do the work and you don’t give up,” she said, adding that she feels “blessed” that she and Ben were able to rekindle their romance. “As an artist, the only reason I’m here is to share what I know, what I’ve learned and what I go through.”

And the Hustlers star acknowledges that she’s been through a lot since. Looking back at her first breakup with Affleck, the Grammy winner recalled the fallout being so “painful” that she “wouldn’t even perform” any of the songs from This Is Me… Then.

"It was the biggest heartbreak of my life and I honestly though I was gonna die," she shared. "It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending." On July 16, Lopez and Affleck exchanged vows in a ceremony in Las Vegas. One month later, at a grander celebration in Georgia, they renewed their vows. The newlyweds were joined by friends and family for the second time, including Lopez's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck's three kids from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner: son Samuel, 10, daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and daughter Violet, 16. Lopez said in her conversation with Lowe that although though she and Ben had "different paths" before reuniting, they had both accomplished "great things" and had "these amazing children." "Once got whole enough, complete enough, loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe had it, we were bought into each other's lives again," she noted. "It was like a crack in the clouds and the sun came through."