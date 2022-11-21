Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Start Production Company

Ben Affleck is going into business with Matt Damon.

The actors said on Sunday that they are starting a production company with RedBird Capital Partners.

The company will be called Artists Equity.

The actors are forming a production firm with RedBird Capital Partners. Artists Equity is its name. Affleck, 50, will be CEO in Los Angeles, and Damon, 52, will be CCO. COO Michael Joe. He was STX Films’ COO and Universal Pictures’ EVP.

“Matt and I have always loved telling tales, and we wanted to help creators bring their ideas to life,” Affleck stated.

“The entertainment industry is built on fantastic collaborations,” he remarked. “Working together is the key to success,” she said. “With Artists Equity, we want to develop a company that focuses on creators and gives everyone a piece in a project’s commercial success.”

Affleck and Damon “look forward to working together to make the entertainment industry a better place for creative people”

Damon stated, “In the past, box office performance determined a movie’s success. Streaming has transformed the movie business. Ben and I both know that creators will always have the most power, no matter what.”

“Artists Equity gives well-known and young filmmakers an opportunity to speed up the content-making process,” he said.

Affleck and Damon won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting in 1998. Affleck directed The Town, Live by Night, and 2013’s Argo. Last year’s The Last Duel starred Damon and Affleck.

They’re developing a sports drama on Nike and Michael Jordan. Affleck and Damon wrote the Viola Davis-starrer. Affleck directs. Next year should be Artists Equity’s debut.

