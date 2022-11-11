Bethenny Frankel says she saved Sonja Morgan from being fired from RHONY

Bethenny Frankel says she saved Sonja Morgan from being fired from RHONY.

“RHONY” alum alleged that Morgan was a disaster.

Frankel left for a period after Season 3.

Advertisement

Bethenny Frankel asserts that she prevented Sonja Morgan from being fired from the (RHONY) “Real Housewives of New York City,” during season 10.

On the first episode of her “ReWives” podcast on Thursday, Frankel recalled that “years later, one of the producers, I will not say who, in the car said, ‘I think we have to let Sonja go.'”

The “RHONY” alum, 52, alleged that Morgan, 58, was a “disaster” and was solely concerned with her continuing townhouse issues and different business endeavours at that time of filming.

Frankel continued, “There was a scene at a sushi place called Cherry where I basically lit a match about her and Tinsley [Mortimer].”

At that point in the season, co-star and socialite Mortimer, who had moved in with Morgan after experiencing a low moment with a divorce and an arrest, was navigating her developing bond with Morgan.

Mortimer, 47, had managed to get back on her feet, to to Morgan’s dismay, after Morgan helped her out and helped her on season 9 of “RHONY.”

Advertisement

“Tinsley started out as a nobody who had been arrested, living in Sonja’s townhouse. Up until that time, Sonja was poor and bankrupt, while she had this affluent boyfriend sending flowers. Sonja was fired up by whatever I said, and she launched and wouldn’t let go, according to Frankel.

That is a given fact. Later, she clarified that was the night “Sonja resurrected herself,” adding, “I have the receipts.”

Elisabeth Moss, a listener of Frankel’s podcast, appeared shocked by the information and questioned whether Frankel had ever told her co-stars or Morgan.

“The females wouldn’t have given a damn. They wouldn’t have thought it possible, according to Frankel. “However, the producers will support it. a thousand times over.

Frankel claimed that she doesn’t believe Morgan is aware of this because she has never told her, but that yet, “she would fully believe me – she trusts me.”

Since she started appearing in the popular Bravo series during Season 3, Morgan has remained a mainstay. While the series’s fan-favorite cast members wait for word on who will be featured on the upcoming “RHONY Legacy” show, the franchise is presently filming a complete reboot with a new cast.

Advertisement

Frankel, who joined the cast of the program at the beginning, left for a period after Season 3. She returned for Season 7, but before Season 12’s filming could begin in August 2019, she abruptly quit for good.