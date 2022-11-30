Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju & Manish Shah’s Varisu by Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi.

Bhushan paid Rs 5 crore to get the music rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s significant Pongal 2023 movie.

Hindi version of the Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starring Vamshi Paidipally film will debut on January 12.

It is exclusively revealed that the Hindi version of the Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starring Vamshi Paidipally film will debut on January 12 as well. According to a source familiar with the situation, “This family entertainer will have a day and date release.”

For the Hindi version of the movie, Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, and Manish Shah have teamed together. “While Manish Shah holds the dubbing rights, T Series and Sri Venkateswara Creations will collaborate on the Hindi version of Varisu. The two studios had already collaborated on HIT: The First Case, and many more movies are in the works, according to a source. The working title for the Hindi adaptation is Vaaris.

On the other hand, Manish Shah and Allu Arjun last worked together to translate Pushpa into Hindi. “Like Pushpa, Varisu will also be promoted with a focus on the general public in Hindi centres. To spread the word about the movie’s premiere, Manish will use his YouTube network and television station, the insider continued. Bhushan and Dil Raju are both eager to give the movie a respectable Hindi release since they think it has the potential to appeal to a wide audience.

The insider said, “The Vairsu music album is also riding on upbeat music and they are hopeful that the songs pick up before the release.” Speaking of Vijay, the actor is getting ready for the Pongal comedy, which is predicted to have a strong opening weekend. The movie will compete with Ajith-starrer Thunivu, which is also anticipated to be a box-office smash.

Vijay will next appear in a never-before-seen avatar in the mafia drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Varisu. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film, which also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is anticipated to begin production soon with a schedule in Munnar and Kashmir. Additionally, he is planning to see Atlee again shortly.

