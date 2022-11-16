Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bigg Boss: Sajid Khan refuses to apologise as producers seal the smoking room

Bigg Boss: Sajid Khan refuses to apologise as producers seal the smoking room

Articles
Advertisement
Bigg Boss: Sajid Khan refuses to apologise as producers seal the smoking room

Bigg Boss: Sajid Khan refuses to apologise as producers seal the smoking room

Advertisement
  • Bigg Boss makers will be seen sealing the smoking room next to the garden area of the house.
  • The decision comes after housemates, especially Sajid, were warned not to smoke in the garden.
  • A promo shared by the show’s channel Colors on Instagram shows Bigg Boss expressing his disappointment at the housemates for smoking outside.
Advertisement

For the first time in the history of controversial reality show Bigg Boss, the makers will be seen sealing the smoking room next to the garden area of the house to punish the housemates for smoking outside.

A promo shared by the show on the channel Colors on Instagram, Bigg Boss can be seen expressing his disappointment at the housemates for smoking outside the room despite repeated warnings. Hence, as a punishment, Bigg Boss announces that he is now going to seal the smoking room.

“Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke inihaas mein aap ki meherbani se, aaj hum iss show ko (If one has heroes like you all, why do we need villains? Congratulations, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, we are going to…),” the voice of Bigg Boss can be heard saying. Sajid Khan can be heard saying: “I am not going to apologise”.

The decision comes after housemates, especially Sajid, were warned not to smoke in the garden.

Also Read

Suniel Shetty wants ‘Raju’ back for ‘Hera Pheri 3’
Suniel Shetty wants ‘Raju’ back for ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Akshay Kumar quit Hera Pheri 3 because he wasn't happy with the...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story