Bilal Qureshi’s wife Uroosa Qureshi can’t get over with Bigg Boss

Uroosa Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi are both famous Pakistani actors and beautiful real-life couples. After they realized they loved each other, they got married a few years ago. Both of them have two cute sons named Sohan and Romaan.

Fans love the couple because of how well they work together. Bilal and Uroosa love to share pictures and stories about their family with their fans. They also upload cute and funny family videos for their fans to see.

Taking to his Instagram story, Bilal shared a funny video of his wife and wrote, “Hayee meri begum raat 1:30 bje Bigg Boss ki tension.”

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud his beauty.

Advertisement

He has 854K followers on her Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

Also Read Bilal Qureshi shares adorable photos with his beautiful family Bilal Qureshi is a well-known Pakistani model and actor. The Bahu Raniyaan...