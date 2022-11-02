Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford makes their relationship official

Billie Eilish posted a series of photos with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, on Instagram.

This is the first time she has publicly written about their relationship.

The couple was spotted together in Los Angeles last month.

Billie Eilish posted about her newest relationship on Instagram. The singer shared a collection of photos from her Halloween weekend, including images of her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford from The Neighborhood.

The singer, 20, shared a series of images with her 31-year-old boyfriend Jesse Rutherford to give fans a preview of her Halloween celebrations. Billie is dressed as a baby in the photo, while the lead singer of The Neighborhood is dressed as an elderly man, making light of their age discrepancy, which has garnered media attention in recent months. Other images showed Dylan Minnette dressed as a pumpkin, Jesse dressed as a clown, and herself carving a pumpkin.

The “Bad Guy” singer captioned the Oct. 31 post, “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy. happy halloween.”

Followers flew into a frenzy over her officially posting the musician, with one user writing, “SO WE POSTING JESSE NOW??,” and another commenting, “The last one is gold.”

When Billie and Jesse were photographed kissing while out to dinner at Lal Mirch in Los Angeles last month, relationship speculations about the two started to circulate.

They went out together a week after a TikTok video from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios on October 15 showed them holding hands. Billie and Jesse are said to have been pals for a long time, even though this Halloween is the first time she has publicly written about her new boyfriend.

After splitting in May 2022 Matthew addressed rumors about the cause of their breakup, writing, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

