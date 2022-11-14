‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ IMAX debuts at $22.6M

The movie debuted on Friday, November 11, to an astounding $84 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the last one to be released in Phase 4, has finally arrived in theatres and is already regarded as a huge success on both the critical and financial fronts. The movie debuted on Friday, November 11, to an astounding $84 million, and it earned over $180 million in its first weekend of domestic release. With 800 IMAX screens across the world, IMAX contributed $22.6 million of that sum from the movie’s global launch.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became the superhero sequel with the largest Domestic Opening for IMAX in November after grossing $14.2 million on 405 IMAX screens in North America. In 25 nations, including France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, India, Hong Kong, Argentina, and Colombia, the new movie had an international box office of $8.4 million during its IMAX launch. This made it the greatest November IMAX opening weekend. Additionally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the best IMAX debut weekend ever in Nigeria and the second-highest IMAX debut weekend ever in Angola.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has succeeded in producing a moving, must-see follow-up to the legendary original while reviving the worldwide box office in front of a potent slate of blockbusters through 2023. We anticipate this movie to perform well as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “One of many upcoming tentpoles made with our technology, for our screens, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film for IMAX release and further showcases the creative and commercial power IMAX can help unlock.”

As Wakanda deals with T’Challa’s passing, the narrative of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever touches on themes of loss and mourning. The loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the movie, had a significant effect on it. Boseman passed suddenly from cancer in 2020 after privately battling the disease for four years. It is obvious that the movie is a tribute to both the actor who played the character and the character himself.

