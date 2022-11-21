“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” surpasses $546 million globally

Wakanda Forever made an impressive $546 million worldwide.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Disney and Marvel has surpassed the $500 million mark worldwide, in less than a week after its debut.

The movie earned an estimated $67.3 million domestically in its second weekend and added almost $69 million this weekend from 50 foreign countries.

Wakanda Forever, which is presently the seventh-highest grossing film of the year globally, is predicted to eventually surpass the year’s two prior Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Thor: Love and Thunder ($760 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955 million).

Wakanda Forever has already surpassed The Incredible Hulk ($265 million worldwide), Captain America: The First Avenger ($370 million), Eternals ($402 million), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432 million), Thor ($449 million), and Ant-Man ($518 million) within the context of the MCU, the largest film franchise in the world.

Despite being launched day-and-date on the Disney+ streaming service for a premium access price, Black Widow made $379 million worldwide last year.

But Wakanda Forever faces a formidable challenge. The movie is a follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s own 2018 hit, which earned $1.3 billion globally and $700 million domestically, ranking as the sixth-highest domestic total of all time. The original Black Panther is recognised with changing the conventions of superhero filmmaking by featuring a mainly Black ensemble. It also garnered Marvel Studios its first-ever Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

After star Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death prompted Coogler to first experience a crisis of confidence in the art of filmmaking, the sequel to Wakanda Forever was remade into a tribute to both the late actor and his legendary character, King T’Challa. Grief and family are key themes in Wakanda Forever as T’Challa’s loved ones adjust to his absence.

Despite mostly favourable reviews, there have been complaints about the movie’s perceived lack of action and its lengthy running time of more than two and a half hours.

The movie has, however, completely outperformed its rival DC’s Black Adam; for comparison, Black Adam is lagging with about $360 million globally after more than a month of availability.

Wakanda Forever has plenty of potential to grow as there won’t be any competition until next month’s release of the eagerly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri in the movie, Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, Danai Gurira plays Okoye, Winston Duke plays M’Baku, Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams/Ironheart, Florence Kasumba plays Ayo, Michaela Coel plays Aneka, Angela Bassett plays Queen Mother Ramonda, Mabel Cadena plays Namora, Alex Livinalli plays Attuma, Martin.

