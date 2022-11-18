BLACKPINK Jennie talks about how she handles criticism

Jennie recently discussed how she handles criticism.

She uses it as an incentive to move forward.

She also acknowledged that she has received “business guidance” from a large number of individuals.

Jennie of BLACKPINK recently discussed how she handles criticism and the finest career advice she has gotten.

In an interview with ELLE, published on November 17th, Jennie of BLACKPINK claimed that her group mates are her biggest “cheerleaders” and that she feels “the most powerful” with them.

According to Koreaboo, Jennie also acknowledged during the interview that she had received “business guidance” from a large number of individuals over the years.

She adds that she has just adopted the suggestion that “it’s okay to slow down and take your time.”

Jennie also discussed the criticism she faced for being bashful from netizens. According to the 26-year-old, she uses it as an incentive to move forward.

