Blake Lively flaunts her baby bump at Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting #4.

Reynolds was honored for Deadpool at the Cinematheque Awards.

Blake showed off her baby bulge on the red carpet with Reynolds in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting #4. Reynolds was honored for Deadpool at the Cinematheque Awards. Blake showed off her baby bulge on the red carpet with Reynolds in Beverly Hills, California. Lively spoke.

Blake announced her fourth pregnancy in September after showing off her baby bump. Couple expecting fourth child. James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, are their daughters. Ryan recently revealed he still wants a daughter.

Blake Lively is pregnant.

At the Cinematheque Awards, Ryan and Blake announced their fourth pregnancy. The actress showed off her baby bump in a Ralph Lauren dress and turquoise jewelry. Lively and her black-velvet-suited husband posed sweetly.

Blake Lively’s wedding speech.

Blake gave an impassioned statement praising Ryan for being a fantastic actor and family man. She told People, “His art, heart, philanthropy, humor, integrity, unmatched work ethic, self-deprecating humor, and script depths have made the world a happier place.”

Advertisement

Blake’s family man side: “I’m his home now, and so are our daughters. Just like that 19-year-old boy who commuted home to Canada, he rushes home, whether from across the world or across the street. He always returns home. We’d be anxious if he didn’t wear his clothes after work.”

Reynolds’ wife’s sweet words reportedly made him cry while receiving the American Cinematheque Award.

Also Read The daughters of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are ‘ready’ for baby no. 4 The three girls of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are eager for...