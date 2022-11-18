Blake Lively pays tribute to Ryan Reynolds in American Awards

Blake Lively honoured husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards.

The Gossip Girl star is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor.

She paid tribute to his “heart, his philanthropy, his comedy, his ethics.

Advertisement

Blake Lively made an appearance at the American Cinematheque Awards two months after announcing her pregnancy in order to honour her husband Ryan Reynolds. Find out more about her speech.

Blake Lively was spotted leaving the house in style in honour of her husband Ryan Reynolds.

On November 17, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the Gossip Girl star, who is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, took the stage to honour Ryan as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award.

Blake, dressed in a stunning flowing dress, lauded Ryan’s “heart, his philanthropy, his comedy, his ethics, his incomparable work ethic,” as well as his grace during her address, which was posted to The Hollywood Reporter’s Twitter page.

Blake, 35, praised Ryan, 46, saying, “So many of those amazing attributes come from his hometown, Canada.” And it’s essential to who he is as a person for him to give back to the nation that saved his life.

The A Simple Favor actress noted that Ryan has always valued checking in at home. She and Ryan have three daughters together: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Advertisement

“It was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him, him,” she said. “And now I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19 year old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, his is hardwired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home.”

Advertisement Two months after revealing her baby belly at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, Blake gave a speech. During the occasion on September 15, the Age of Adaline actress jokingly said, “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.” And as the couple, who got married in September 2012, gets ready to have a fourth kid, Ryan, who will be receiving the People’s Icon Award on December 6, recently spoke out to E! News on whether having a fourth child will be “easier” for him and Blake. He exclusively revealed to E! News at the Spirited premiere on November 7 in NYC, “Yes and no.” “I mean, the things we know are going to help us get through things a little bit quicker. But I don’t know. Anything can happen.” Indeed, Ryan continued “I don’t even know if it’s a boy or a girl yet. So, we’ll see.” Advertisement Also Read Abby De La dispels “Confusion” over Nick and her baby’s name Abby De La Rosa addressed "confusion" regarding their baby's name. She and...