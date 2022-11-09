Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali shares his working experince with Deepika Padukone

Popular Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali recently talked about his working experience with Deepika Padukone in his movie, “Love Aaj Kal.” He claimed that no one anticipated that she would make a terrific actor.

The director recalled that when she was an actor, people didn’t believe she was very good in an interview with a news website. He claimed that individuals questioned his casting decision. She was portrayed as being attractive and pretty but not a skilled performer. The director clarified, nevertheless, that she has modified this over time.

Deepika was quite young when she starred in “Love Aaj Kal,” but the actress strove to act more maturely, according to Imtiaz. Imtiaz claims that the ice between them broke when, all of a sudden, something happened and he realized she was a small child. He first acknowledged that they were in a formal relationship. Later on, though, she began making jokes, and they relaxed. Imtiaz told Indian Express that after that, they began discussing vulnerabilities and trading secrets.

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan played the key characters in “Love Aaj Kal.” Both the general public and the critics praised and adored the movie.

Deepika, who made her significant Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s “Om Shanti Om,” just celebrated 15 illustrious years in the business.

In terms of work, Deepika’s next films include “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan and “Pathaan” with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also stars in Amitabh Bachchan’s “The Intern” and Prabhas’ unnamed Nag Ashwin film.

