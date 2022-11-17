Boney Kapoor fled from India as an Italian guy hit Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor fled from India as an Italian guy hit Sridevi.

One of the most adored actresses of the present time is Janhvi Kapoor. Everything about her, whether it be her appearance, sense of style, or acting prowess, is adored by her followers.

She has actually grown to be one of Bollywood’s most bankable actors and has often shown her versatility in the roles she chooses to take on in movies. She is now getting compliments on her most recent film, Mili.

In a recent interview, Janhvi recounted a story about an Italian man hitting on the late actress. She frequently keeps sharing interesting stories about her late mother Sridevi in her interviews.

Sridevi once visited Italy to buy furniture for their Chennai house, according to Janhvi. She was astonished when an Italian man started making advances toward her. According to Janhvi, the late actress was travelling with a friend when she witnessed the man’s behaviour and even yelled, “How dare he talk to me?” The actress added that Boney Kapoor, who had joked about the event with Sridevi’s friend over the phone, became enraged upon learning of it and left Khushi and Janhvi in Mumbai to travel to Italy to be with the deceased actress. The Mili star went on to say that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor ultimately spent a brief vacation in Italy.

Janhvi went into greater detail about her home in Chennai and the numerous images that are displayed there. She remarked, “I think my favorite pictures are undoubtedly the ones of my parents from before I was born. “You can sense their journey, their tentativeness in their earliest images,” Janhvi continued.

Alongside Rajkummar Rao, the actress is working on Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, among other projects. The film’s production has also begun. She will also appear with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The performers will be sharing screen time for the first time in this scene.

