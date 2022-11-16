Boney Kapoor travelled to Sridevi in Italy after a person hit on her

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her parents’ romance in an interview.

Boney took a flight from India to Italy after some guy flirted with Sridevi there.

Janhvi Kapoor said, “Mum went to Italy to shop for furniture for this home their Chennai home.”

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were married for more than 20 years, and Boney Kapoor himself said that they were always crazy about each other. Boney has told many stories about how they met and fell in love, and their daughter, the actor Janhvi Kapoor, just added another one. She told of a time when Boney flew from India to Italy because a guy had been flirting with Sridevi there.

Janhvi Kapoor talked about how her parents met and fell in love in a recent interview, “Mum went to Italy to shop for furniture for this home (their Chennai home), and some Italian guy hit on her. She was travelling with a friend, and was shell-shocked and exclaimed, ‘How dare he talk to me?’ As a joke, her friend told dad, who got so flustered, he left Khushi and me behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy to be with her. They ended up having a little honeymoon there.”

She added, “I’ve always been such a huge romantic, and a big part of that comes from having seen the relationship between my parents.”