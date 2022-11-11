Boy born to Maaz Safder and Saba Abbasi’s first photos.

Many people in Pakistan are earning crores, not millions, of dollars every year via YouTube. And many people have even achieved instant celebrity by using this media.

Fortunately, Maaz Safder, who is 24 years old, is now a father. Commencing in 2022, Maaz Safder wed Saba Abbasi, beginning her married life.

In today’s essay, we discuss well-known TikToker and YouTuber Maaz Safder from Pakistan. Because of the family-friendly content, Maaz Safder is well-known among those who watch videos on YouTube. One of this guy’s unique qualities is that his appearance in the video matches how he appears in person. And perhaps it is because of this habit that he is rising to fame and gaining more than two million YouTube followers.

A few months ago, Maaz Safder also had the honour of completing Umrah with his family, including his wife and parents. He also gave his supporters a tour of the holy sites when he arrived in Makkah and Madinah for Umrah in order to keep in touch with them. However, others claimed that Pakistanis would do anything to succeed in their quest for a lucrative YouTube career. Considering this, Maaz Safder did not make his video when he arrived to the Holy Kaaba to conduct Umrah and took a break that day.

