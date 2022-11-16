Brad Pitt was spotted with Ines de Ramon on Sunday night.

The two were seen holding hands at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

She hasn’t been linked to anybody since her split from Wesley.

According to reports, the two showed up together at the venue about 8 p.m. before meeting up with a few of Pitt’s well-known acquaintances, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Sean Penn.

In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, Pitt, 58, and de Ramon, 29, who just ended her relationship with Paul Wesley, looked thrilled as they held hands.

The “Bullet Train” actor wore jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, and a brown hat for a more laid-back look, while the jewellery dealer dressed it up with a pair of leather pants, a flannel, and a bright yellow Hermès pocketbook.

Following the entertaining show, Pitt—who was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski—was spotted leaving in his Tesla, and de Ramon apparently left with the “Fight Club” star’s bag.

After nearly three years of marriage, De Ramon and Wesley, both 40, announced their separation in September.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” a rep for the couple told a magazine at the time, adding that the pair were living apart.

The former couple began dating in 2018, and they married in a low-key ceremony in front of family and friends barely one year later.

De Ramon hasn’t been linked to anybody since their breakup, despite the “Vampire Diaries” star moving on with model Natalie Kuckenburg, 22.

The Oscar-winning actor has been mired in a contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie in the meantime.

The couple is still at odds over who will have custody of their six kids as well as some of their joint business endeavors, which includes the $60 million purchase of a vineyard in the south of France.

Pitt has been linked to a number of women since their 2016 divorce, but the actor has been reluctant to publicly date anyone for fear that it might compromise his relationship with the children.

"Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend," a source told us in September. "He has enough of his own drama," they added.