Brad Pitt finds love in Paul Wesley’s ex-wife Ines de Ramon

Pitt and Ramon’s closeness comes during his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Brad introduced his rumoured love interest to Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Sean Penn, and Vivi Nevo.

The actor, 58, left in his Tesla.

Brad Pitt’s love life has always been public, and he may have a new girlfriend. Brad was photographed with Paul Wesley’s ex-wife Ines de Ramon during a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13. Pitt and Ramon’s closeness comes during his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The Babylon actor held Ines’ arms and pulled her close as they chatted with pals outside the Orpheum Theatre. Brad introduced his rumoured love interest to Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Sean Penn, and Vivi Nevo. Pitt and Ramon kept their distance when fans greeted the star. Brad exited and met Jimmy Page. While the couple arrived in Brad’s Tesla, Ines left in his bodyguard’s SUV with the latter making sure she was secure. The actor, 58, left in his Tesla. Ramon is a Pitt player, reports Daily Mail.

Brad Pitt looked casually cool with a white tee, blue trousers, a grey cardigan, white sneakers, and his tan bucket hat. Ines de Ramon wore a white cropped top, black leather trousers, an unbuttoned checkered shirt, and black boots. Ines carried a yellow purse and parted her curly hair down the middle.

Brad Pitt’s Post-Angelina Jolie Relationships

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romance seems to be heating up after Angelina Jolie’s split. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has previously been linked to MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman, model Nicole Poturalski, and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. Emily refuted Brad Pitt romance rumours and is currently dating Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian.

Paul Wesley’s Divorce from Ines de Ramon



Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon married in 2019. In September 2022, an ex-spokesman couple’s said “”They’ve been separated for five months” They want privacy.” Wesley kissed model Natalie Kuckenburg in Italy.