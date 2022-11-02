Advertisement
  News
  Entertainment
  Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson broke up in 2020 but kept it hidden
Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson broke up in 2020 but kept it hidden

Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson broke up in 2020 but kept it hidden

Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson broke up in 2020 but kept it hidden

Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson broke up in 2020

  • The actress revealed they had separated two years ago but decided to share the news now.
  • Richardson explained why she decided to share the news now on her Nov. 1 Instagram Stories
  • Additionally, Dier announced the news on his Instagram Stories, noting that their first reunion following their breakup was symbolized by the shared selfie.
Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson are now more than five feet apart.

The pair chose to keep the details of their breakup quiet, however the White Lotus actress revealed that they had split in 2020. Richardson explained why she decided to share the news now on her Nov. 1 Instagram Stories by reflecting on the time since they ended their relationship.

“Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago,” Richardson wrote, accompanied by a photo of her and the 32-year-old giving a thumbs up. “But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out.”

She added, “I’m so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!”

Given that the couple dated for roughly seven years until Richardson unexpectedly proposed to the Ravenswood actor in 2018, the actress, 27, stated that she and Dier “shared a really special part of our life” together, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I had no idea when I woke up that morning that I was going to ask someone to marry me that day. I was totally in the moment and this gut feeling came up and coerced me to ask him to marry me and I did,” she told Cosmo in 2019. “And he said yes. I feel like the trick to that was just not thinking about it at all before it happened. I just kind of did it.”

Haley Lu Richardson, Brett Dier

Additionally, Dier announced the news on his Instagram Stories, noting that their first reunion following their breakup was symbolised by the shared selfie.

“We separated 2 years ago but we saw each other today for the first time,” the Jane the Virgin actor wrote. “We are happy and so thankful for the time we had together. (For those people who have been dying to know what happened to us) Haley’s post is better worded so go read that one! Have a great day!”

