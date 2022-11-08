Brett Goldstein joins Chris Pratt’s “Garfield” animated movie

Brett Goldstein is an Emmy Award-winning star and writer of Ted Lasso.

He recently appeared in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder.

He will play Hercules, the son of Zeus, who swears revenge on Thor.

The newest celebrity to appear in the brand-new animated film Garfield is Brett Goldstein. Together with Saturday Night Live breakout star Bowen Yang, Ted Lasso’s Emmy Award-winning star and writer have joined the cast.

The most well-known work of Goldstein is as executive producer, writer, and star of Apple’s Ted Lasso, the acclaimed TV series about an American coach who becomes the head coach of an English Premier League soccer team while feeling out of place in his native country.

He portrays club captain Roy Kent in that, and Goldstein received an Emmy for his performance on the programme.

Together with Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence of Ted Lasso, he is the creator of the upcoming Apple series Shrinking. As Hercules, the son of Zeus (Russell Crowe), who swears revenge on Thor for his attempted murder of his father, he also recently made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Yang’s work on SNL has earned him numerous Emmy nominations, and he has also recently appeared in The Lost City, Fire Island, and Bros.

Along with Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Ving Rhames, and Hannah Waddingham in a Ted Lasso reunion for Goldstein, Chris Pratt plays the title character, the cat who loves lasagna.

The Emperor’s New Groove, Chicken Little, and Cats Don’t Dance collaborator Mike Dindal is the film’s director.

The orange tabby cat with a penchant for sarcastic remarks and utter laziness, named Garfield, was Jim Davis’ creation and made his comic book debut in 1978.

He would cause problems for his human owner, Jon Arbuckle, and Jon’s adorable domestic dog, Odie. The most widely syndicated comic strip in the history of the world, Garfield made his debut in 41 newspapers.

Bill Murray played the role of Garfield in the live-action/animated hybrid films Garfield (2004) and Garfield: A Tail of Two Kittens (2006), which were both released on the big screen.

The scripts for the movies were written by Joel Cohen, and Murray famously acknowledged that he had mistaken the author for Joel Coen and that this had played a significant role in his decision to join the project.

The film’s animation is being done by DNEG Animation. They previously contributed to Kid Cudi’s animated special Entergalactic and Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Producers include John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove, and Broderick Johnson in addition to DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb. Along with Craig Sost and Bridget McMeel, Davis is also working as an executive producer.

The movie was supposed to come out on February 16, 2024, but Sony Pictures moved up the release date by three months to May 24, 2024.