Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Britney Spears is urged by Simon Cowell to return to reality TV

Britney Spears is urged by Simon Cowell to return to reality TV

Articles
Advertisement
Britney Spears is urged by Simon Cowell to return to reality TV

Britney Spears is urged by Simon Cowell to return to reality TV

Advertisement
  • Simon Cowell is eager to collaborate with Britney Spears again.
  • The pair worked together on The X Factor’s American version for ten years.

Simon Cowell is eager to collaborate with Britney Spears once more, the creator of The X Factor exclusively told, after collaborating as judges on The X Factor’s American version for ten years.

Advertisement

“We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it,” Cowell said. “there’s a side of Britney a lot of people don’t know. I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time. She was super smart, lovely ideas about how to launch someone else’s career, which is critical if you’re going to be a judge on one of these shows. So I had a fantastic relationship with her.”

If Cowell ever has any ventures in the future that require celebrity judges, he wants Spears on his side.

He even made a public appeal, stating, If you’re watching Britney and we make a show, please come back and do it with me. It would be amazing. I adore her.”

He said, “She really is interesting,” “and she’s so talented.”

NBC will debut America’s Got Talent: All-Stars on Monday, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m.

Also Read

Keke Palmer will make her hosting debut on “SNL” in December
Keke Palmer will make her hosting debut on “SNL” in December

Keke Palmer will host her first SNL episode on December 3. She'll...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne
Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must be
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must be "strictly controlled"
Alia Bhatt was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai
Alia Bhatt was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar celebrate their wedding anniversary
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar celebrate their wedding anniversary
Keerthy Suresh partied with her girlfriends on Saturday
Keerthy Suresh partied with her girlfriends on Saturday
Kartik Aryan got fine for breaking traffic rules
Kartik Aryan got fine for breaking traffic rules
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story