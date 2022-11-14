Britney Spears is urged by Simon Cowell to return to reality TV

Simon Cowell is eager to collaborate with Britney Spears again.

The pair worked together on The X Factor’s American version for ten years.

Simon Cowell is eager to collaborate with Britney Spears once more, the creator of The X Factor exclusively told, after collaborating as judges on The X Factor’s American version for ten years.

“We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it,” Cowell said. “there’s a side of Britney a lot of people don’t know. I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time. She was super smart, lovely ideas about how to launch someone else’s career, which is critical if you’re going to be a judge on one of these shows. So I had a fantastic relationship with her.”

If Cowell ever has any ventures in the future that require celebrity judges, he wants Spears on his side.

He even made a public appeal, stating, If you’re watching Britney and we make a show, please come back and do it with me. It would be amazing. I adore her.”

He said, “She really is interesting,” “and she’s so talented.”

NBC will debut America’s Got Talent: All-Stars on Monday, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m.

