Britney Spears says she wasn’t sure she was at Sam Asghari’s wedding.

Britney Spears said she didn’t remember being that “present” at her wedding to Sam Asghari and reflected on the occasion.

The singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that has since been deleted: “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had genuine consciousness in three years.”

At the gathering, there was a lot of speaking and talking. Unfortunately not for me because you can’t speak when your body isn’t relaxed enough to breathe!!!

Spears said, “It’s been a while for me!!!” after noting that her breathing has subsequently improved. CAN I NOW… Just praying that my family is able to breathe today.

The pop artist gushed about being reunited with Asghari, 28, on the same day. “This is my spouse! He’s been away at work! was supposed to be a week, but it turned out to be a full month… It was very challenging. He is now behaving out at home. She wrote in the description of an Instagram video of the model working out, “I know he’s very gorgeous!!!”

Nearly six months after her wedding to Asghari, Spears made an open confession about it. The celebrity-studded guest list for the wedding, which took place at the couple’s house, featured Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Donatella Versace.

After meeting on the shoot of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video, the couple began dating. “He was incredibly cute, this guy was really cute,” the “Circus” star said in a radio interview in 2017. “So I contacted him.” He’s just a great, amusing guy, I guess.

For his part, Asghari remembered having concerns about creating a poor impression. “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to meet one of the most famous painters of all time. In a July 2018 interview with Men’s Health, the personal trainer who played Spears’ love interest admitted, “I had butterflies. She introduced herself as Britney, to which I replied, “I’m sorry, what’s your name again? I made a hilarious attempt. Nobody, in my opinion, understood it.

In 2017, the couple made their Instagram relationship official after a year of dating. Asghari and Spears were engaged in September 2021, according to Us. Two months prior to the Grammy Award winner’s conservatorship being lifted, his manager, Brandon Cohen, said in a statement that the couple had “made their long-standing relationship official today” and that they were “truly touched” by the love, support, and devotion that had been shown to them.

Asghari hailed his close relationship with Spears before their wedding, telling Entertainment Tonight in March that “everything is fantastic. Everything is looking up from here, and we’re thrilled to begin a new chapter. From this point on, everything will be new.