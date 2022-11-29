Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcomes another baby

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have announced the birth of their second child.

Just one day earlier, Brittany cheered on her husband as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have expanded their team.

On November 28, the couple made an announcement about the birth of their second child.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” Brittany and Patrick shared on Instagram as their son posed on a blanket. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.”

Just one day earlier, Brittany was cheering on her husband as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Rams. “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute,” she wrote on Instagram after hanging on the field with the couple’s 21-month-old daughter. “#gochiefs.” Patrick and his teammates would end up winning the game.

Two months after their Hawaii wedding, in May, Brittany and Patrick first revealed they were expecting a child.

The couple’s announcement post included photos of their daughter wearing a pink t-shirt with the words, “I have a secret to tell you,” on it. In the snaps, Sterling was standing between her parents holding up a sign that said, “Baby sister duties coming soon.”

Brittany has in the past made it a point to include her followers in her parenthood journey; the fitness professional frequently responds to fan

The mother previously admitted that one of her favourite aspects of parenthood is having Sterling as her “best friend.”

Even on my bad days, I genuinely like being with her and doing things with her because she makes me so happy. In April, she posted on Instagram. “I enjoy seeing her blossom and learn to handle things on her own every day!”

Following their engagement in September 2020, Britany and Patrick exchanged vows on March 12 in a magnificent ceremony. In a box decorated with flowers, the NFL player proposed at Arrowhead Stadium.

“My heart is so full!” Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story following the proposal. “I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special! Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect!”

