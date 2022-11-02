Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz did not attend David Beckham’s screening due to what reason?

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz did not attend the screening of David Beckham’s documentary.

A source close to the family said there is “no rapprochement” between the couple.

The more family problems, the more Brooklyn sides with Nicola, the source said.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz did not attend the screening of David Beckham’s documentary Save Our Squad amidst rumors that their ongoing family conflict prevented them from attending.

David’s wife Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper accompanied him on the red carpet, but the aspiring chef and the billionaire’s heiress were nowhere to be found on his big night.

In photographs, the former renowned footballer posed with his family at the ceremony while wearing a dark grey double-breasted suit.

According to a source close to the family, despite their reunion during the Paris Fashion Week event, nothing has changed between the fashion designer and her daughter-in-law.

The issue between the pair is “very much out in the open,” the source said before adding, “The fashion show didn’t change anything. There is no rapprochement.”

Advertisement

As for Brooklyn, according to the source, “the more there are family problems, the more Brooklyn sides with Nicola.”

In the meantime, Nicola has also declined to join the Beckhams for Christmas since she believes Victoria and David “owe her one” for helping to dispel the rumors.