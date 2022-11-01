Bruce Campbell shares first look of the horror film “Evil Dead Rise”

The Evil Dead franchise will return in 2023 with the aptly named Evil Dead Rise.

The much awaited movie will have a theatrical premiere in April.

A teaser photo shows a female Deadite smiling through an apartment door peephole.

Advertisement

In 2023, one of the most recognizable horror franchises will return with the aptly named Evil Dead Rise.

Now that Halloween has arrived, it’s a fantastic time to anticipate some of the thrilling horror movies that will be released in the following months.

In honour of the Halloween holiday, fans have been offered a new look at the much awaited movie, which will have a theatrical premiere in April.

An highly unsettling photograph of a female Deadite smiling through an apartment door peephole was tweeted by franchise star and producer Bruce Campbell.

The Deadite and the peephole are both stained with blood. “Trick or treat, Deadites,” Campbell’s caption for the picture says.

Here is the first trailer for Evil Dead Rise, which will be released on April 21.

Advertisement

This upcoming Evil Dead movie is still shrouded in mystery, but previously disclosed storyline information indicated that it will follow two separated sisters Ellie and Beth after they finally get together.

However, due to unexplained circumstances, the two discover the terrifying Necronomicon, forcing both sisters to rely on a “twisted kind of motherhood” to survive.

The tale is mostly set in the Los Angeles apartment high-rise that Ellie, the oldest sister, lives in, which is a first for the series.

Ellie has three children in the movie. This picture provides us a terrible impression of that particular scene.

Although the terrifying fishbowl-like image makes it difficult to identify the Deadite, the monster bears a strong similarity to Alyssa Sutherland, who plays Ellie in the movie.

Ellie’s soul appears to have been taken by the Necronomicon, which is bad news for her offspring.

Advertisement

The primary character of the movie, Beth, played by Lilly Sullivan, is determined to save her sister and make it out of the terrifying high-rise alive.

The Evil Dead has always been hailed as one of the top horror franchises ever since its debut in 1981.

Each wicked character in this franchise added something fresh to the terrifying demon-filled table, whether it was the campy horrors of the original or the more horror comedy roots of Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness.

Even the 2013 remake, which brilliantly combines the iconic imagery from the original Evil Dead movies with a focus on real-world addiction horror, is among the scariest movies ever created.

With more than 40 years of horror history, Evil Dead is one of the only series without a subpar instalment. It will be fascinating to see what director Lee Cronin brings to this upcoming movie.

Director Sam Raimi and Campbell gave this genre new, energising life. especially considering that the project’s executive producers are both Raimi and Campbell.

Advertisement

Even Raimi and Cronin collaborated on the screenplay. A more crowded setting for the story will be especially entertaining.

Although the Evil Dead movies are known for their remote cabin settings, this one might contain the most Deadites ever seen in a single movie due to the crowded apartment towers.

On April 21, 2023, Evil Dead Rise will bring the terror to the metropolis of Los Angeles and open in theatres worldwide.

After being advertised since its initial HBO Max release, this is. The movie also features Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis in addition to Sutherland and Sullivan.

View the trailer below;

Advertisement

Also Read ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ is yet to be renewed by Netflix Netflix has yet to decide if Cabinet of Curiosities will be renewed...