Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • BTS pictures of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed from upcoming song goes viral
BTS pictures of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed from upcoming song goes viral

BTS pictures of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed from upcoming song goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
BTS pictures of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed from upcoming song goes viral

BTS pictures of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed from upcoming song goes viral

Advertisement

Behind the scene clicks of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed from shooting a song for their upcoming film TichButton. Tich Button is an upcoming romantic comedy movie from Pakistan with a star-studded cast. Talented Pakistani director Qasim Ali Mureed is the creator of the feature film.

It is his first feature picture, and it is produced by Urwa Hocane, who made her debut as a producer with Tich Button, and Salman Iqbal. The movie’s filming began in February 2019. Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, and Sonya Hussyn are among the actors in the movie.

The cast of the film has made a lovely appearance at the private university in Karachi. The stellar cast including beautiful Sonya Hussyn and dashing Farhan Saeed visited the private university today and nothing compares to the enthusiastic energy of the Karachites. Their appearance is full of entertainment, music, and fun.

Advertisement

Have a look at the pictures:

Also Read

The cast of “Tich Button” visited a private university in Karachi
The cast of “Tich Button” visited a private university in Karachi

A forthcoming romantic comedy movie from Pakistan with a star-studded cast is...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Day 1 box office earnings for Akshay Kumar's Selfie: Shockingly Low Numbers
Day 1 box office earnings for Akshay Kumar's Selfie: Shockingly Low Numbers
Paris Hilton discusses surrogacy decision for son Phoenix
Paris Hilton discusses surrogacy decision for son Phoenix
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny theme music is finished, says John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny theme music is finished, says John Williams
Americana: Sydney Sweeney-starring dark comedy to premiere at SXSW
Americana: Sydney Sweeney-starring dark comedy to premiere at SXSW
Andrew Garfield, the actor who plays Spider-Man, once reacted to a fan
Andrew Garfield, the actor who plays Spider-Man, once reacted to a fan
Mimi Chakraborty's Self-Love Inspire Fans
Mimi Chakraborty's Self-Love Inspire Fans
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story