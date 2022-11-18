BTS pictures of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed from upcoming song goes viral

Behind the scene clicks of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed from shooting a song for their upcoming film TichButton. Tich Button is an upcoming romantic comedy movie from Pakistan with a star-studded cast. Talented Pakistani director Qasim Ali Mureed is the creator of the feature film. It is his first feature picture, and it is produced by Urwa Hocane, who made her debut as a producer with Tich Button, and Salman Iqbal. The movie’s filming began in February 2019. Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, and Sonya Hussyn are among the actors in the movie.

The cast of the film has made a lovely appearance at the private university in Karachi. The stellar cast including beautiful Sonya Hussyn and dashing Farhan Saeed visited the private university today and nothing compares to the enthusiastic energy of the Karachites. Their appearance is full of entertainment, music, and fun.

Have a look at the pictures:

