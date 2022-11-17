Cailee Spaeny may star in Fede Lázarez’s upcoming “Alien” film

Cailee Spaeny is in negotiations to play the lead in the upcoming film.

The movie is written and directed by Fede Lvarez of Don’t Breathe.

The project was said to be in development earlier this year.

Over the past few years, a tonne of great horror brands have made a comeback in one way or another. The terrifying list will soon include Alien thanks to a movie written and directed by Fede Lvarez of Don’t Breathe.

Since the project was said to be in development earlier this year, there haven’t been many updates, but the movie now appears to have a star.

The movie’s narrative and the project’s intended tenor are still largely unknowns. The movie is slated for Hulu. Over the years, the franchise has taken on many different personalities, from the “haunted house” slasher mood of Ridley Scott’s original to its sequel Aliens, directed by James Cameron, which had a stronger action-horror focus.

Nevertheless, it is safe to presume that the movie will mostly centre on horror given lvarez’s personal past.

With films like Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, the director has spent the past ten years revolutionising the horror genre. Even more recently, he produced the remake of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix.

Spaeny, on the other hand, may not be well-known to the general public, but she has acted in well-known movies including Pacific Rim Uprising, The Craft: Legacy, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Alongside Jacob Elordi from Euphoria, who plays Elvis, the actress will soon be seen as Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.

Again, it is unknown who Spaeny will be portraying, but both the Alien series and lvarez are renowned for their amazing female characters.

No discussion of the best “final girl” would be complete without including Ripley, who was portrayed by Sigourney Weaver throughout the entire Alien film series.

In both Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe with Mia and Rocky, respectively, Alvarez has channelled Ripley’s pioneering spirit.

It will be interesting to watch what the horror filmmaker creates in the Alien universe because of this. Since the beginning of the Alien franchise in 1979, there has never been a lack of Alien movies.

Scott recently made a comeback to the franchise with Alien: Covenant in 2017 and Prometheus in 2013, so lvarez has a lot of rich history to draw from.

Spaeny has been the top choice for a while and has met with lvarez and the producers multiple times, but her participation in the movie is not yet finalised.

Since this is a key priority for 20th Century Studios and Scott Free, we should soon receive official confirmation.

Even as early as 2023, filming for the project might begin. The deadly Xenomorphs will soon be back, and a TV series will follow.

Watch the original Alien trailer down below till additional information about this next film is made public.

