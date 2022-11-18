Camilla “threatens” to reveal secrets about King Charles

Camilla allegedly threatened a tell-all book exposing King Charles’ “deepest darkest secrets”

These bombshells have been dropped by a source with close ties to the National Inquirer.

The source also revealed that Charles will not let Camilla stop him from achieving his goals.

Camilla is allegedly making threats to “reveal” King Charles’ “deepest darkest secrets,” and the monarch is currently on “red alert.”

The insider began by making explosive revelations about Queen Camilla’s issues and revealed, “During one of their marriage crises, Camilla threatened a tell-all book exposing his deepest secrets, including his kinky sex habits.” The insider continued by saying, “During one of their marriage crises, Camilla threatened a tell-all book exposing his deepest secrets, including his kinky sex habits.”

A similar admission was made by the source who explained the reality of the difficult situation King Charles is in and said, “Make no mistake, Charles has waited decades to become king, and he wants to cement his place in history.” This comes in the wake of that admission, which comes at the same time as this one. He will not let anything or anyone – not even Camilla – to prevent him from achieving his goals.

