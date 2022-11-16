Candace released a statement on November 16 in which she said, “I have great love and affection for all people.” “

It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think that I would intentionally want to hurt and offend anyone,” the speaker said. “

I would never do such a thing.”

Advertisement

Candace Cameron Bure defends her recent comments.

After receiving criticism for her comments to The Wall Street Journal, the former Full House cast member is now clarifying her position.

Candace said in a Nov. 16 statement, “I love everyone.” “It breaks my heart that anyone would think I’d intentionally hurt and offend,” the speaker said. I’d never do that.

Then, she went on to explain on the different kinds of tales that may be conveyed through the Great American Family network.

Candace explained, “I have been looking for a place for more faith-based program for a very long time.” “I count it a blessing that I was invited to join such a dynamic organization at such a young age. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have contributed to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support, and that they will continue to do so in the future. However, this statement was not included.”

Also Read Jodie Sweetin seemed to favor Candace Cameron about her marriage Jodie Sweetin seemed to criticize her former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron...