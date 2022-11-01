“Captain America 4”: Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt will clash

Captain America: New World Order was scheduled for release in 2024.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled a comprehensive list of ongoing projects.

It will be Anthony Mackie’s first full-length premiere as the new Captain America.

The fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, was scheduled for release in 2024 and would serve as Anthony Mackie's first full-length premiere as the new Captain America.

It’s time to start thinking about the future with Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the bittersweet conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just around the corner.

At San Diego Comic-Con this summer, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled a comprehensive list of ongoing projects, with Phases 5 and 6 scheduled for the ensuing years.

One of the movie’s producers, Nate Moore, was able to sit down with editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub for an exclusive tease of what viewers may anticipate from the final Phase 5 feature.

New World Order will be a pleasure for viewers who enjoyed the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which featured Sam Wilson (Mackie) in his first formal on-screen role as Captain America.

In addition to Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), who will reprise his role as Joaquin Torres, and Carl Lumbly (Men of Honor), who will reprise his part as Isaiah Bradley, the movie also stars two of the series’ writers, Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman.

The film’s director, Julius Onah, expressed his enthusiasm for the project despite the fact that little information about the story had previously been released.

He said, “I’m really excited to see this man go from a counselor, as an ex-Army vet, to a Falcon, to Captain America, and bring that set of experiences and that point of view into the decision-making that one has to make, as this incredibly powerful character in the MCU.”

Weintraub asked Moore, a producer for some of Marvel’s biggest movies, including Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, about his upcoming assignment.

Moore did reveal that his next project is New World Order, which he confirmed is presently in pre-production and will begin filming in the spring of 2023. Moore’s most recent production, Wakanda Forever, entered theatres in early November.

Knowing this, we wondered how the script was coming along and whether the crew was satisfied with it. When approached for a tease, including confirming Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the producer initially played coy while stating that they are extremely delighted with the script.

However, he was then fairly forthcoming, saying:

“Well, look, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It’s no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson’s the best. Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There’s going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.”

It’s amazing to be looking that far forward for the MCU, especially given that it was already known the movie will adopt a more paranoid thriller style.

How will Sam be affected by Harrison Ford’s first appearance as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Thundebolts before Ross’ appearance in New World Order, which will conclude Phase 5, after the events of the Civil War?

The best way to shield Earth from the subsequent Multiverse Saga will undoubtedly be a point of contention between the two. But perhaps even more perplexing is how Samuel Sterns, the movie’s announced adversary, who was previously played by Tim Blake Nelson, will enter the picture.

On May 3, 2024, Captain America: New World Order will be released in theatres.

