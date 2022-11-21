Cardi B shares glimpse of new tattoo on her face

Cardi B added to her tattoo collection and gave the first sight of her new tattoo on Instagram.

Revealed her son’s name etched in red ink and cursive calligraphy on her jawline.

Tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos worked with Cardi on the artwork.

Advertisement

Cardi B added to her tattoo collection and gave the first sight of her new tattoo on Instagram.

The I Like It singer took to Instagram to share her new tattoo with her admirers, proudly displaying the artwork to her Instagram followers.

Cardi, 30 years old, kept her tribute to her son simple with red ink and cursive calligraphy spelling out ‘Wave’ on her jawline in the shot she published alongside a statement containing his name written in white letters across the image.

The beauty opted for a full face of gorgeous makeup as she glanced off into the distance for the candid photograph showcasing the work of tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos.

[embepost slug = “/cardi-b-dripping-glam-in-these-pictures/”]

The tattoo comes as no surprise to Cardi’s admirers, since she has been mulling over the idea all year, first teasing her decision on Twitter in January.

Advertisement

She shared: “Random but ….I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face…. I really really wanna do it!”

Cardi is no new to tattoos, as evidenced by the large design spanning both sides of her legs, back, and buttocks, in addition to the other tattoos that cover her body.

She elected to get the tattoo back in August, confirming to fans that she had done it during a live on Instagram back in September.

She said: “I tatted my son’s name because I love him, and I tatted my daughter’s name.”

The name of her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, is etched in dark ink in cursive on the inside of Cardi’s left arm near her elbow.

Cardi shares her children with fellow rapper Offset who recently lost his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff when he was cruelly gunned down and killed on November 1.

Advertisement

Last week, Cardi posted a homage to the deceased celebrity and expressed her grief over his departure.

Also Read Cardi B talks about her intense “pain” following Takeoff’s passing: “I am heartbroken” After Takeoff's "Celebration of Life" ceremony on Friday, Cardi B wrote a...