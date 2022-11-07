Carrie-Anne Moss & Dafne Keen are added in “The Acolyte”

Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles, and Dafne Keen are casted.

With Amandla Sternberg in the new Star Wars spin-off series.

The Acolyte is set in the late High Republic era of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The cast of the next series, The Acolyte, has been steadily growing since it entered production. The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Dafne Keen will join Amandla Sternberg in the upcoming series, which is set in the late High Republic era, Disney announced as production on the new series got underway.

It appears that Leslye Headland’s journey into a galaxy far, far away will have one of Star Wars’ most remarkable casts to date.

In the grim superhero movie Logan, where she played the young mutant Laura against Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Keen had her big break.

She presently appears as Lyra Belaqua in the HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials, which is based on the same-titled books by Phillip Pullman.

The start of the third season of the programme is scheduled for December. For her role in Inventing Anna, Henderson is most known. Chapman made his stage debut in Billy Elliot on the West End, and his most recent roles include those in Game of Thrones and Sam Mendes’ 1917.

With her most well-known appearance as Trinity in The Matrix trilogy, Moss is possibly the most well-known of the three newbies to the series.

Sternberg was initially slated to serve as the production’s director in December 2021, but Lucasfilm didn’t officially announce their choice until they were at SDCC this year to support the A24 horror picture Bodies Bodies Bodies.

A few months later, a flurry of casting news surfaced, with Jodie Smith-Turner reportedly in talks to join the film. Additionally, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, and Emmy winner Lee Jung-Jae from Squid Game would all be appearing in key roles. The cast of the series is really stunning and brilliant, despite the fact that information about it is still scant.

The Acolyte may open up new avenues, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said when spoke with her about the expanding Star Wars universe in May “We actually were intrigued with that because if that show works, then it really gives us an opportunity to expand on that. And that’s what’s so great about television because it gives us sort of this larger playground for experimenting.”

Headland has the potential to be unlike other forays into a galaxy far, far away because it is also more interested in dealing with the geography of the Star Wars world than with the existing aesthetics.

A significant departure from the male-centric tales of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor—all of which are titled for their namesake male characters—she intends to write a female-centric Star Wars series. Another upcoming female-focused show is called Ahsoka.

The Acolyte appears to be aiming to be the most diverse introduction into the Star Wars world, despite the fact that all of the Disney+ shows to date have had diverse leads and, in the instance of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a diverse ensemble cast. which is understandable given that The High Republic publishing venture has also provided diversified representation.

Disney also released the first series summary along with the casting:

“The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

