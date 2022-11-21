Carrie Underwood stunned at the 2022 American Music Awards

Carrie Underwood received the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.

She wore a full-length Tony Ward dress with sparkling details in multi color.

Earlier this month, she wowed in a sky blue mini dress and matching shoes at the CMA Awards.

On the red carpet of the American Music Awards, this all-American girl was the star.

For the Nov. 20 event, Carrie Underwood wore a full-length Tony Ward dress with sparkling details in mutil colour.

At the concert, Carrie will also sing her popular song “Crazy Angels” from her album Denim & Rhinestones. In addition to receiving the Icon Award during the ceremony, a tribute performance will be conducted in Lionel Richie’s honour.

She’s won 17 American Music Awards in the past, despite not being nominated this year.

Earlier in the month, Carrie wowed in a sky blue mini dress, matching shoes, Natalie Mills earrings, and Angara jewellery at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

But what’s the country singer’s favourite accessory?

