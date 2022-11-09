Advertisement
Casey Anthony to Break Silence on 2011 Trial and Acquittal in New Docuseries

Casey Anthony to Break Silence on 2011 Trial and Acquittal in New Docuseries

  • years after she was found not guilty of murdering her 2-year-old daughter
  • The limited series will chronicle “Casey’s narrative of the famed investigation, trial, and aftermath”. 
  • Behind-the-scenes film, defense evidence and Anthony’s personal archives will give viewers a “never-before-seen glimpse at all sides of a media maelstrom”.
Peacock’s latest docuseries explores a controversial trial.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies debuts Nov. 29, 11 years after she was found not guilty of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The limited series will chronicle “Casey’s narrative of the famed investigation, trial, and aftermath”

Behind-the-scenes film, defense evidence, and Anthony’s personal archives give viewers a “never-before-seen glimpse at all sides of a media maelstrom.”

Showrunner and director Alexandra Dean claimed “getting closer to the impartial truth” was the show’s goal. Anthony needed a forum to rebut popular perceptions and share her experiences.

“Multiple interviews filmed over six months reveal Casey Anthony’s shocking psychological image and a comprehensive narrative of what happened to her daughter,” Dean added. “I think the conclusion will surprise many and make Americans rethink this tale.”

