Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Celebrities reaction on T20 World Cup 2022 Pak vs Eng final

Celebrities reaction on T20 World Cup 2022 Pak vs Eng final

Articles
Advertisement
Celebrities reaction on T20 World Cup 2022 Pak vs Eng final

Celebrities reaction on T20 World Cup 2022 Pak vs Eng final

Advertisement

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final between Team Pakistan and England was played today. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. The 138 in 20 Over goal has been set by the Pakistani cricket team. In their final over, England completed the target and took 5 wickets to win the match.

Well, despite the low total, Pakistani bowlers managed to restrict the English squad, take 5 wickets, and extend the game to the very last over. The general population and celebrities in Pakistan were disappointed by the outcome but praised the team’s effort and commitment. They claimed that the cricket team performed admirably and gained sufficient experience from playing in the final against the top team in the world.

Celebrities in Pakistan are responding with a variety of emotions, including sadness, joy, humor, and mixed emotions. Almost all of the famous people made posts about the World Cup final performance today. Take a peek at how famous people responded.

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Pakistani Celebrities Reaction On Team's Performance in Final

Also Read

Curran dismisses Rizwan in the T20 World Cup final
Curran dismisses Rizwan in the T20 World Cup final

Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl. Both teams are...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kareena Kapoor attends Anissa Malhotra Jain’s baby shower ceremony
Kareena Kapoor attends Anissa Malhotra Jain’s baby shower ceremony
Hayley and Derek explain how Val Chmerkovskiy inspired them to have children
Hayley and Derek explain how Val Chmerkovskiy inspired them to have children
Kubra Khan tells which cricketer she would block from contact list
Kubra Khan tells which cricketer she would block from contact list
BTS’ Jimin updates his fans about military service
BTS’ Jimin updates his fans about military service
Danish Taimoor says: 'I have never forced Ayeza to spend her money'
Danish Taimoor says: 'I have never forced Ayeza to spend her money'
Ayesha Omar reacts to the accusations against her & Shoaib Malik
Ayesha Omar reacts to the accusations against her & Shoaib Malik
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story