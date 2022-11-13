Celebrities reaction on T20 World Cup 2022 Pak vs Eng final

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final between Team Pakistan and England was played today. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. The 138 in 20 Over goal has been set by the Pakistani cricket team. In their final over, England completed the target and took 5 wickets to win the match.

Well, despite the low total, Pakistani bowlers managed to restrict the English squad, take 5 wickets, and extend the game to the very last over. The general population and celebrities in Pakistan were disappointed by the outcome but praised the team’s effort and commitment. They claimed that the cricket team performed admirably and gained sufficient experience from playing in the final against the top team in the world.

Celebrities in Pakistan are responding with a variety of emotions, including sadness, joy, humor, and mixed emotions. Almost all of the famous people made posts about the World Cup final performance today. Take a peek at how famous people responded.

